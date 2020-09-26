YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has a beta value of 3.27 and has seen 763,349 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $203.54 Million, closed the last trade at $3.82 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 2.41% during that session. The YRCW stock price is -47.91% off its 52-week high price of $5.65 and 66.23% above the 52-week low of $1.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) trade information

Sporting 2.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the YRCW stock price touched $4.18-8 or saw a rise of 8.61%. Year-to-date, YRC Worldwide Inc. shares have moved 49.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) have changed -10.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +214.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.71% from current levels.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that YRC Worldwide Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +123.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -61.02%, compared to -9.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 29.2% and 15.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.2%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.19 Billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.12 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.26 Billion and $1.16 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -5.7% for the current quarter and -3.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -624.3%.