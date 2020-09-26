AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 677,661 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.74 Billion, closed the last trade at $26.69 per share which meant it gained $0.66 on the day or 2.54% during that session. The ALVR stock price is -69.65% off its 52-week high price of $45.28 and 32% above the 52-week low of $18.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 796.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 573.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AlloVir, Inc. (ALVR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $41 while the price target rests at a high of $52. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +94.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.62% from current levels.

AlloVir, Inc. (ALVR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -192.3%.

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.58% shares in the company for having 341065 shares of worth $8.49 Million while later fund manager owns 51.1 Thousand shares of worth $1.27 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.