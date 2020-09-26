Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) has a beta value of 2.41 and has seen 362,432 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $600.1 Million, closed the last trade at $15.75 per share which meant it lost -$0.64 on the day or -3.9% during that session. The HNGR stock price is -78.79% off its 52-week high price of $28.16 and 28.19% above the 52-week low of $11.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 172.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 156.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hanger, Inc. (HNGR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) trade information

Despite being -3.9% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the HNGR stock price touched $18.56- or saw a rise of 15.14%. Year-to-date, Hanger, Inc. shares have moved -42.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) have changed -17.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 803.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 39.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +39.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 39.68% from current levels.

Hanger, Inc. (HNGR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hanger, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +10.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -74.44%, compared to -4.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -104% and -55.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.1%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $244.75 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $275.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $279.64 Million and $300.89 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -12.5% for the current quarter and -8.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +59.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.