The consensus among analysts is that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.09.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Sporting 3.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the ATRA stock price touched $16.05- or saw a rise of 19.19%. Year-to-date, Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -21.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have changed -4.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 118.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $78. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +501.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -38.32% from current levels.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -7.7%.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.98% with a share float percentage of 110.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. having a total of 187 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 9.92 Million shares worth more than $144.56 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC held 13.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Redmile Group, LLC, with the holding of over 6.84 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $99.71 Million and represent 9.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.97% shares in the company for having 2203397 shares of worth $27.3 Million while later fund manager owns 1.86 Million shares of worth $27.11 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.5% of company’s outstanding stock.