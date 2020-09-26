Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 569,982 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.28 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.45 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 0.99% during that session. The TEX stock price is -69.54% off its 52-week high price of $31.28 and 37.45% above the 52-week low of $11.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 817.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 695.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Terex Corporation (TEX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) trade information

Sporting 0.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the TEX stock price touched $21.07- or saw a rise of 12.43%. Year-to-date, Terex Corporation shares have moved -38.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.15%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) have changed -5.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +62.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -18.7% from current levels.

Terex Corporation (TEX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Terex Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +38.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -112.92%, compared to -36.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -97.6% and -113.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -31%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $749.75 Million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $738.92 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.02 Billion and $885Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -26.8% for the current quarter and -16.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -9.1%.