Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 753,481 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.11 Billion, closed the last trade at $6.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -1.83% during that session. The GOL stock price is -200.16% off its 52-week high price of $19.36 and 71.32% above the 52-week low of $1.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.63.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) trade information

Despite being -1.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the GOL stock price touched $7.23-1 or saw a rise of 10.79%. Year-to-date, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares have moved -64.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have changed -1.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.48 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.95.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.59, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.67 while the price target rests at a high of $16.9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +162.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -27.6% from current levels.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +31.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -591.67%, compared to -42.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 53.7% and -256.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -64.8%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $203.81 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $349.84 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $934.18 Million and $923.99 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -78.2% for the current quarter and -62.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +40.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +89.3%.