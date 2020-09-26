The consensus among analysts is that 21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (VNET) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 21Vianet Group, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +48.8% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.83%, compared to 8.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.1% and -1133.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +28.7%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +10.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.06% with a share float percentage of 50.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 21Vianet Group, Inc. having a total of 102 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 7.08 Million shares worth more than $168.88 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 8.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 6.02 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $143.69 Million and represent 7.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.7% shares in the company for having 1450993 shares of worth $21.72 Million while later fund manager owns 1.19 Million shares of worth $17.8 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.