Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has a beta value of 1.89 and has seen 807,865 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $237.08 Million, closed the last trade at $3.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.32% during that session. The CALA stock price is -143.45% off its 52-week high price of $8.18 and 27.08% above the 52-week low of $2.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 702.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) trade information

Despite being -1.32% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the CALA stock price touched $3.82-1 or saw a rise of 12.04%. Year-to-date, Calithera Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved -41.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) have changed -18.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 230.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +495.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 108.33% from current levels.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -27.3%.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.15% with a share float percentage of 77.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 125 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 10.07 Million shares worth more than $53.16 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Primecap Management Company held 14.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Federated Hermes, Inc., with the holding of over 7.44 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.27 Million and represent 10.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.82% shares in the company for having 6930600 shares of worth $36.59 Million while later fund manager owns 3.96 Million shares of worth $24.27 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 5.61% of company’s outstanding stock.