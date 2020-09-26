Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 803,582 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.15 Billion, closed the last trade at $93.83 per share which meant it lost -$8.91 on the day or -8.67% during that session. The RETA stock price is -174.92% off its 52-week high price of $257.96 and 21.79% above the 52-week low of $73.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 359.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 380.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.98.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) trade information

Despite being -8.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the RETA stock price touched $117 or saw a rise of 19.8%. Year-to-date, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -54.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) have changed -8.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $236.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 151.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $169 while the price target rests at a high of $345. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +267.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 80.11% from current levels.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.83%, compared to 14.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50% and 63.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -73.8%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.27 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.27 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $8.24 Million and $2.67 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -84.6% for the current quarter and -52.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -228.1%.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.03% with a share float percentage of 86.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 293 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 3.74 Million shares worth more than $583.78 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 13.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CPMG INC, with the holding of over 3.06 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $477.98 Million and represent 10.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.26% shares in the company for having 930096 shares of worth $147.1 Million while later fund manager owns 889.11 Thousand shares of worth $140.62 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.11% of company’s outstanding stock.