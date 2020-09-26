SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 996,547 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.07 Billion, closed the last trade at $200.96 per share which meant it gained $9.23 on the day or 4.81% during that session. The SEDG stock price is -14.2% off its 52-week high price of $229.49 and 66.65% above the 52-week low of $67.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.83.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

Sporting 4.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 25 when the SEDG stock price touched $202.7 or saw a rise of 0.86%. Year-to-date, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. shares have moved 111.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have changed -5.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.92 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $174.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump -13.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $77 while the price target rests at a high of $254. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +26.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -61.68% from current levels.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +143.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.51%, compared to 14.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -31.4% and -36.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $341.63 Million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $391.66 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $410.56 Million and $418.22 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -16.8% for the current quarter and -6.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +39.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +8.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.42% with a share float percentage of 90.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. having a total of 476 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.11 Million shares worth more than $709.39 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 10.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.79 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $526Million and represent 7.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 1319691 shares of worth $231.08 Million while later fund manager owns 1.12 Million shares of worth $154.98 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.