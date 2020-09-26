Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,569,214 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.68 Billion, closed the last trade at $155.02 per share which meant it gained $7.12 on the day or 4.81% during that session. The BYND stock price is -7.83% off its 52-week high price of $167.16 and 68.92% above the 52-week low of $48.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 23 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) trade information

Sporting 4.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 22 when the BYND stock price touched $162.5 or saw a rise of 4.6%. Year-to-date, Beyond Meat, Inc. shares have moved 105.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have changed 24.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.51.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $123.74, which means that the shares’ value could jump -20.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $53 while the price target rests at a high of $173. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +11.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -65.81% from current levels.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Beyond Meat, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +134.45% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -275%, compared to -23.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -16.7% and 400% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +60.9%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $131.86 Million for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $134.94 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $91.96 Million and $98.48 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 43.4% for the current quarter and 37% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +42.6%.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.22% with a share float percentage of 38.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Beyond Meat, Inc. having a total of 387 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.42 Million shares worth more than $458.19 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.51 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $201.88 Million and represent 2.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.99% shares in the company for having 1245617 shares of worth $166.89 Million while later fund manager owns 1.09 Million shares of worth $146.03 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.75% of company’s outstanding stock.