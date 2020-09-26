Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 2,757,547 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.38 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.4 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 2.43% during that session. The BRX stock price is -99.47% off its 52-week high price of $22.74 and 34.12% above the 52-week low of $7.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) trade information

Sporting 2.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the BRX stock price touched $12.38- or saw a rise of 7.92%. Year-to-date, Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares have moved -47.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) have changed -4.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.97, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +49.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -3.51% from current levels.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +12.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -16.23%, compared to -18.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -55.6% and -38.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -24.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -5.09%.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.46% with a share float percentage of 103.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brixmor Property Group Inc. having a total of 482 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 45.04 Million shares worth more than $577.36 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 33.69 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $431.87 Million and represent 11.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.59% shares in the company for having 13620427 shares of worth $155.95 Million while later fund manager owns 8.43 Million shares of worth $108.11 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.