NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 994,173 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $159.28 Million, closed the last trade at $1.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.21% during that session. The NBEV stock price is -120.25% off its 52-week high price of $3.59 and 39.82% above the 52-week low of $0.981. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NewAge, Inc. (NBEV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) trade information

Despite being -1.21% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the NBEV stock price touched $1.79 or saw a rise of 8.94%. Year-to-date, NewAge, Inc. shares have moved -10.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) have changed -24.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 268.1% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +329.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 206.75% from current levels.

NewAge, Inc. (NBEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NewAge, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +17.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -41.82%, compared to 11.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.1% and 92.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +14.2%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -63% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -345.1%.