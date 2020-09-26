Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) has a beta value of 2.4 and has seen 877,073 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.87 Billion, closed the last trade at $20.72 per share which meant it gained $1.22 on the day or 6.26% during that session. The MYOV stock price is -11.2% off its 52-week high price of $23.04 and 80.02% above the 52-week low of $4.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 850.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 806.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.74.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) trade information

Sporting 6.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the MYOV stock price touched $23.04- or saw a rise of 10.07%. Year-to-date, Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares have moved 33.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have changed 7.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +165.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -3.47% from current levels.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +17.7%.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 59.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.6% with a share float percentage of 93.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Myovant Sciences Ltd. having a total of 93 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bellevue Group AG with over 4.65 Million shares worth more than $95.82 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Bellevue Group AG held 5.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC, with the holding of over 4.03 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $83.12 Million and represent 4.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund and Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 1161727 shares of worth $23.95 Million while later fund manager owns 1.09 Million shares of worth $22.39 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.2% of company’s outstanding stock.