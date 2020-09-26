EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 920,467 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $70.59 Million, closed the last trade at $0.56 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 5.7% during that session. The EYPT stock price is -380.36% off its 52-week high price of $2.69 and 17.86% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 601.7 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) trade information

Sporting 5.7% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 25 when the EYPT stock price touched $0.6 or saw a rise of 6.05%. Year-to-date, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -63.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) have changed 3.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.93, which means that the shares’ value could jump 423.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.8 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +792.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 42.86% from current levels.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.6% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.89%, compared to 14.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 46.7% and 30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +31.5%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.6 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.54 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.51 Million and $8.63 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 202.9% for the current quarter and -12.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -3.6%.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.74% with a share float percentage of 54.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 93 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Essex Woodlands Management Inc. with over 41.91 Million shares worth more than $31.73 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Essex Woodlands Management Inc. held 33.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HighTower Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 5.28 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4Million and represent 4.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.76% shares in the company for having 2205834 shares of worth $1.67 Million while later fund manager owns 1.75 Million shares of worth $1.7 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.4% of company’s outstanding stock.