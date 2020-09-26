Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 580,641 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.74 Billion, closed the last trade at $62.69 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 0.71% during that session. The BHVN stock price is -25.62% off its 52-week high price of $78.75 and 57.63% above the 52-week low of $26.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 609.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 534.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$2.8.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

Sporting 0.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the BHVN stock price touched $64.47- or saw a rise of 2.76%. Year-to-date, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares have moved 15.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have changed 3.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $85.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $57 while the price target rests at a high of $109. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +73.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.08% from current levels.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -77.4%.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.21% with a share float percentage of 112.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. having a total of 270 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 6.01 Million shares worth more than $439.39 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Capital International Investors held 10.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.53 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $258.18 Million and represent 5.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.08% shares in the company for having 3631770 shares of worth $265.52 Million while later fund manager owns 1.81 Million shares of worth $132.1 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.03% of company’s outstanding stock.