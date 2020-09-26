Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 558,084 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $704.9 Million, closed the last trade at $46.54 per share which meant it gained $0.91 on the day or 1.99% during that session. The ARCH stock price is -92.14% off its 52-week high price of $89.42 and 53.16% above the 52-week low of $21.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 468.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 320.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.22.

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) trade information

Sporting 1.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the ARCH stock price touched $51.92- or saw a rise of 10.35%. Year-to-date, Arch Resources, Inc. shares have moved -35.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) have changed 33.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.93 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $41 while the price target rests at a high of $68. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +46.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.9% from current levels.

Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arch Resources, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +70.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -191.02%, compared to 58.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -128.3% and -18% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.5%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $376.55 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $403.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $619.47 Million and $549.48 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -39.2% for the current quarter and -26.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -10.8%.