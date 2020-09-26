Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 592,946 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.79 Million, closed the last trade at $2.46 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 3.8% during that session. The SONN stock price is -2119.52% off its 52-week high price of $54.6001 and 9.35% above the 52-week low of $2.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 894.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.49 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) trade information

Sporting 3.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the SONN stock price touched $2.72-9 or saw a rise of 9.56%. Year-to-date, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -83.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) have changed -22.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 225.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +225.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 225.2% from current levels.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (SONN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -23.9%.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.52% with a share float percentage of 0.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 242.04 Thousand shares worth more than $881.01 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 1.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with the holding of over 4.49 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.35 Thousand and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Micro Cap Port. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 14966 shares of worth $61.51 Thousand while later fund manager owns 1.08 Thousand shares of worth $3.95 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.