SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 758,974 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.43 Million, closed the last trade at $2.51 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The SSNT stock price is -434.66% off its 52-week high price of $13.42 and 35.46% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 61.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 710.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (SSNT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 25 when the SSNT stock price touched $3.15-2 or saw a rise of 20.32%. Year-to-date, SilverSun Technologies, Inc. shares have moved -42.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) have changed -16.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +99.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 99.2% from current levels.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (SSNT) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.72 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.54 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $8.75 Million and $9.31 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.5% for the current quarter and 13.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -54% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -656.3%.