Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 1,203,516 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $438.73 Million, closed the last trade at $6.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -0.99% during that session. The VKTX stock price is -47.1% off its 52-week high price of $8.87 and 45.94% above the 52-week low of $3.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) trade information

Despite being -0.99% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Sep 22 when the VKTX stock price touched $6.70-1 or saw a rise of 10%. Year-to-date, Viking Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -24.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) have changed -24.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.46, which means that the shares’ value could jump 222.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +563.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 99% from current levels.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +6.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.67% with a share float percentage of 63.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viking Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 202 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 8.46 Million shares worth more than $61.02 Million. As of June 29, 2020, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC held 11.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.79 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.52 Million and represent 6.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.4% shares in the company for having 3202352 shares of worth $22.48 Million while later fund manager owns 2.03 Million shares of worth $11.69 Million as of April 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.79% of company’s outstanding stock.