Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 937,427 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.79 Billion, closed the last trade at $33.4 per share which meant it gained $0.83 on the day or 2.55% during that session. The HXL stock price is -146.83% off its 52-week high price of $82.44 and 26.53% above the 52-week low of $24.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 812.2 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hexcel Corporation (HXL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) trade information

Sporting 2.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the HXL stock price touched $36.56- or saw a rise of 8.64%. Year-to-date, Hexcel Corporation shares have moved -54.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) have changed -17.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $58. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +73.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -34.13% from current levels.

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hexcel Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -13.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -72.88%, compared to -17.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -90% and -79.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -29.3%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $358.02 Million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $388.76 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $572.5 Million and $564.3 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -37.5% for the current quarter and -31.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +18.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -10.6%.