The consensus among analysts is that Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.1.

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) trade information

Sporting 14.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 25 when the CHDN stock price touched $170.75 or saw a rise of 0.6%. Year-to-date, Churchill Downs Incorporated shares have moved 23.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) have changed -0.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $183, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $178 while the price target rests at a high of $191. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +12.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.88% from current levels.

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Churchill Downs Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +80.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -68.62%, compared to -13.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and -309.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.9%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $311.3 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $280.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $299.61 Million and $280.6 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.9% for the current quarter and -0.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +33.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -16.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12%.

CHDN Dividends

Churchill Downs Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between October 28 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.58 at a share yield of 0.39%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 0.64%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.78% with a share float percentage of 84.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Churchill Downs Incorporated having a total of 389 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.32 Million shares worth more than $708.63 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 13.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.53 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $470.33 Million and represent 8.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 1001183 shares of worth $133.31 Million while later fund manager owns 954.83 Thousand shares of worth $127.13 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.42% of company’s outstanding stock.