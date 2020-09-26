CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) has a beta value of 0.59 and has seen 506,699 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $314.11 Million, closed the last trade at $6.8 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 3.74% during that session. The CTMX stock price is -127.06% off its 52-week high price of $15.44 and 47.06% above the 52-week low of $3.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 498.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 25.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.48.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) trade information

Sporting 3.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the CTMX stock price touched $7.21-5 or saw a rise of 5.69%. Year-to-date, CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -18.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) have changed -3.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.5 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +164.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25% from current levels.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (CTMX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +7.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -62.39%, compared to 14.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.7% and 38.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +72.1%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.34 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.39 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $10.71 Million and $8.28 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 52.5% for the current quarter and 98% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -11.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.9%.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.3% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.32% with a share float percentage of 86.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 179 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.14 Million shares worth more than $34.46 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 8.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 3.12 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.95 Million and represent 6.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.93% shares in the company for having 1352408 shares of worth $9.48 Million while later fund manager owns 1.28 Million shares of worth $10.69 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.78% of company’s outstanding stock.