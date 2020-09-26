China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 1,223,167 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.4 Million, closed the last trade at $1.1 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 6.13% during that session. The CHNR stock price is -449.09% off its 52-week high price of $6.04 and 47.27% above the 52-week low of $0.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 159.69 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 429.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) trade information

Sporting 6.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 25 when the CHNR stock price touched $1.24 or saw a rise of 10.98%. Year-to-date, China Natural Resources, Inc. shares have moved -47.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) have changed -13.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +29.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +8.6%.