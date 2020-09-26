Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 597,463 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $64.08 Million, closed the last trade at $0.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.14% during that session. The CDR stock price is -419.72% off its 52-week high price of $3.69 and 25.35% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 640.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) trade information

Despite being -1.14% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the CDR stock price touched $0.828 or saw a rise of 14.31%. Year-to-date, Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. shares have moved -75.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) have changed -17.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +181.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.58% from current levels.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33.3 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $34.76 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $35.91 Million and $35.63 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -7.3% for the current quarter and -2.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -39.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +5.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11%.

CDR Dividends

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 28 and November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.04 at a share yield of 5.57%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 5.95%.