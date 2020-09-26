InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR) has a beta value of 2.23 and has seen 1,123,371 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.11 Million, closed the last trade at $0.3 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.82% during that session. The NSPR stock price is -446.67% off its 52-week high price of $1.64 and 6% above the 52-week low of $0.282. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 785.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that InspireMD, Inc. (NSPR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.28.

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR) trade information

Sporting 2.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Sep 21 when the NSPR stock price touched $0.346 or saw a rise of 12.66%. Year-to-date, InspireMD, Inc. shares have moved -72.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR) have changed -31.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 809.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 359.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 566.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +566.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 566.67% from current levels.

InspireMD, Inc. (NSPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that InspireMD, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -72.92%, compared to 5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 77.8% and 49.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -54.3%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +71.2%.