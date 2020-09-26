China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 642,756 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.98 Million, closed the last trade at $2.24 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.9% during that session. The CCCL stock price is -137.05% off its 52-week high price of $5.31 and 65.18% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 207.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 197.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (CCCL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) trade information

Sporting 0.9% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Sep 25 when the CCCL stock price touched $2.50-1 or saw a rise of 10.4%. Year-to-date, China Ceramics Co., Ltd. shares have moved 9.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CCCL) have changed 15.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $168, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7400% from current levels. The projected low price target is $168 while the price target rests at a high of $168. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +7400% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7400% from current levels.

China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (CCCL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +46.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +98.3%.