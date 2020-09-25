In last trading session, Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) saw 2,643,251 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.11 trading at -$2.62 or -5.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.86 Billion. That closing price of VRM’s stock is at a discount of -53.72% from its 52-week high price of $75.49 and is indicating a premium of 21.69% from its 52-week low price of $38.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.94 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.44 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vroom, Inc. (VRM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 10 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.37 in the current quarter.

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $71.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 45.35% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $82. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +66.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 22.17% for stock’s current value.

Vroom, Inc. (VRM) estimates and forecasts

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $307.31 Million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $409.24 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -180.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is Durable Capital Partners LP, which was holding about 5.43 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $282.91 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1550000 shares of worth $80.82 Million or 1.3% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 659.96 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $34.41 Million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.