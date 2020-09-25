In last trading session, Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) saw 1,898,565 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.89. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.4 trading at $0.36 or 17.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.5 Million. That closing price of SNDE’s stock is at a discount of -890.83% from its 52-week high price of $23.78 and is indicating a premium of 58.33% from its 52-week low price of $1. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 140.68 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sundance Energy Inc. (SNDE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 17.65%, in the last five days SNDE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 24 when the stock touched $2.80-1 price level, adding 14.29% to its value on the day. Sundance Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of -87.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.11% in past 5-day. Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE) showed a performance of 12.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 291.47 Million shares which calculate 189.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 39.58% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +95.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.67% for stock’s current value.

Sundance Energy Inc. (SNDE) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $117.5 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $117.5 Million in the next quarter that will end in September 01, 2012. Company posted $203.58 Million and $203.58 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -42.3% while estimating it to be -42.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.38% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -31.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Sundance Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.17% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 28.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for Sundance Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Advisory Research, Inc. is the top institutional holder at SNDE for having 432.22 Thousand shares of worth $1.24 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Nokomis Capital, L.L.C., which was holding about 218.36 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $628.87 Thousand.

On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 70036 shares of worth $220.61 Thousand or 1.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 34.89 Thousand shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $109.89 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.51% of company’s stock.