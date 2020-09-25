In recent trading session, MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) saw 6,293,838 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.53 trading at $0.99 or 17.96% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $770.27 Million. That current trading price of MOBL’s stock is at a discount of -11.79% from its 52-week high price of $7.3 and is indicating a premium of 54.98% from its 52-week low price of $2.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 790.29 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.04 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For MobileIron, Inc. (MOBL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 17.96%, in the last five days MOBL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 25 when the stock touched $6.80-3 price level, adding 3.9% to its value on the day. MobileIron, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 34.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.76% in past 5-day. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) showed a performance of -0.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.58 Million shares which calculate 3.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.31 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +68.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -38.74% for stock’s current value.

MobileIron, Inc. (MOBL) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $49.53 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $50.13 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $52.2 Million and $54.09 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -5.1% while estimating it to be -7.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 19.4% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -5.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%