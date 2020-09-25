In last trading session, Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) saw 1,404,913 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.7 trading at -$1.31 or -10.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $327.21 Million. That closing price of MRNS’s stock is at a discount of -52.15% from its 52-week high price of $16.28 and is indicating a premium of 62.24% from its 52-week low price of $4.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.91 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.27 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.62 in the current quarter.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -10.91%, in the last five days MRNS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $14.76- price level, adding 27.51% to its value on the day. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 23.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.8% in past 5-day. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) showed a performance of 40.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.7 Million shares which calculate 2.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 171.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +236.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 86.92% for stock’s current value.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS) estimates and forecasts

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $280Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.88 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 14.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -10.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%