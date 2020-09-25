In last trading session, Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) saw 5,946,744 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.75 trading at $0.11 or 6.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $56.25 Million. That closing price of MARA’s stock is at a discount of -200% from its 52-week high price of $5.25 and is indicating a premium of 80% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 16.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.71%, in the last five days MARA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $2.02 price level, adding 13.37% to its value on the day. Marathon Patent Group, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 98.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.06% in past 5-day. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) showed a performance of -24.24% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.74 Million shares which calculate 0.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3557.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $64 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $64. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +3557.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 3557.14% for stock’s current value.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.3% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 78.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 50%