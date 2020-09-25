In recent trading session, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) saw 1,902,573 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $40.22 trading at -$0.71 or -1.72% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $29.99 Billion. That current trading price of JCI’s stock is at a discount of -11.44% from its 52-week high price of $44.82 and is indicating a premium of 43.36% from its 52-week low price of $22.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.95 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Johnson Controls International plc (JCI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 22 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.72 in the current quarter.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.72%, in the last five days JCI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Sep 21 when the stock touched $42.03- price level, adding 4.26% to its value on the day. Johnson Controls International plc’s shares saw a change of -1.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.94% in past 5-day. Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) showed a performance of -2.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.39 Million shares which calculate 2.3 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $45.29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.61% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $38 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $60. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +49.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.52% for stock’s current value.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) estimates and forecasts

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.62 Billion for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.35 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $6.27 Billion and $5.58 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -10.4% while estimating it to be -4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.9% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.94%

JCI Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 05 and November 09, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.54%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.04 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.81%.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.22% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.11% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1106 institutions for Johnson Controls International plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Dodge & Cox Inc is the top institutional holder at JCI for having 92.53 Million shares of worth $3.16 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 12.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 63.13 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.16 Billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 43729917 shares of worth $1.49 Billion or 5.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.2 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $723.92 Million in the company or a holder of 2.85% of company’s stock.