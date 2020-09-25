In last trading session, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) saw 32,089,071 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.09 trading at $0 or 8.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.1 Million. That closing price of ZOM’s stock is at a discount of -454.44% from its 52-week high price of $0.499 and is indicating a premium of 22.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 32.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 52.07 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.16%, in the last five days ZOM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Sep 21 when the stock touched $0.114 price level, adding 18.6% to its value on the day. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares saw a change of -71.96% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.17% in past 5-day. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) showed a performance of -25.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.3 Million shares which calculate 0.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 455.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +455.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 455.56% for stock’s current value.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -4.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%