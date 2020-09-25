In last trading session, Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) saw 2,206,781 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.19 trading at -$0.04 or -15.77% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.97 Million. That closing price of LONE’s stock is at a discount of -1584.21% from its 52-week high price of $3.2 and is indicating a premium of -1.58% from its 52-week low price of $0.193. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.86 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -15.77%, in the last five days LONE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $0.259 price level, adding 24.71% to its value on the day. Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s shares saw a change of -92.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.62% in past 5-day. Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) showed a performance of -27.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1Million shares which calculate 0.52 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 163.16% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +163.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 163.16% for stock’s current value.

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Lonestar Resources US Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -61.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of NA% while that of industry is -38.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 99.4% in the current quarter and calculating -192.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 61.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $30.68 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.77 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2018. Company posted $13.44 Million and $17.62 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 128.4% while estimating it to be 80.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -31% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 93% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 47.42% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 47 institutions for Lonestar Resources US Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is the top institutional holder at LONE for having 3.98 Million shares of worth $1.87 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 15.68% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 618.4 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $290.96 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 327678 shares of worth $154.17 Thousand or 1.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 259.18 Thousand shares on April 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $196.07 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.02% of company’s stock.