In last trading session, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) saw 3,119,602 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.18 trading at $0.09 or 1.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $655.76 Million. That closing price of LAC’s stock is at a discount of -56.27% from its 52-week high price of $11.22 and is indicating a premium of 73.26% from its 52-week low price of $1.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.04 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.65 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.27%, in the last five days LAC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $11.22- price level, adding 36.01% to its value on the day. Lithium Americas Corp.’s shares saw a change of 126.5% in year-to-date performance and have moved -24.58% in past 5-day. Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) showed a performance of 3.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.61 Million shares which calculate 2.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.84 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.07 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +108.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.46% for stock’s current value.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%