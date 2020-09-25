In last trading session, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) saw 1,319,476 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.26. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.02 trading at -$0.21 or -4.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $292.27 Million. That closing price of AVDL’s stock is at a discount of -168.73% from its 52-week high price of $13.49 and is indicating a premium of 35.26% from its 52-week low price of $3.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.47 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 875.28 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.02%, in the last five days AVDL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Sep 21 when the stock touched $6.49-2 price level, adding 22.65% to its value on the day. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares saw a change of -33.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.06% in past 5-day. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) showed a performance of -36.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.36 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 253.59% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $23. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +358.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 198.8% for stock’s current value.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -46.6% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -96.63% while that of industry is 16.8. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -4.2% in the current quarter and calculating -285.7% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -62.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 18.5% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 65.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.87% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.4%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52 institutions for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc that are currently holding shares of the company. RTW Investments LP is the top institutional holder at AVDL for having 5.31 Million shares of worth $42.88 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 14.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Avoro Capital Advisors LLC, which was holding about 4.57 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $36.89 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco Health Care Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 529596 shares of worth $5.5 Million or 1.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 245.49 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.98 Million in the company or a holder of 0.66% of company’s stock.