In last trading session, Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) saw 1,085,053 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.78 trading at -$0.11 or -0.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.05 Billion. That closing price of ARNC’s stock is at a discount of -26.2% from its 52-week high price of $23.7 and is indicating a premium of 69.12% from its 52-week low price of $5.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 965.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.15 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Arconic Corporation (ARNC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.14 in the current quarter.

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $29.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.99% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $27 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $32. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +70.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 43.77% for stock’s current value.

Arconic Corporation (ARNC) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.39 Billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.57 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 31.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 49.78%

Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.62% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33 institutions for Arconic Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd is the top institutional holder at ARNC for having 16.58 Million shares of worth $230.92 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 15.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 16.36 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $227.84 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6006131 shares of worth $97.84 Million or 5.51% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.12 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $43.52 Million in the company or a holder of 2.86% of company’s stock.