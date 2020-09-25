In last trading session, Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) saw 2,809,541 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.51 trading at -$2.51 or -11.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $324.82 Million. That closing price of GRAF’s stock is at a discount of -75.58% from its 52-week high price of $32.5 and is indicating a premium of 46.68% from its 52-week low price of $9.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.36 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -11.94%, in the last five days GRAF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $26.35- price level, adding 29.75% to its value on the day. Graf Industrial Corp.’s shares saw a change of 81.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -26.4% in past 5-day. Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) showed a performance of -3.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 660.81 Million shares which calculate 485.89 days to cover the short interests.

Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -439.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.21% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39 institutions for Graf Industrial Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at GRAF for having 3.93 Million shares of worth $54.6 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 22.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Magnetar Financial LLC, which was holding about 2.53 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $35.1 Million.

On the other hand, Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies Fund and Water Island Diversified Event-Driven Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 85102 shares of worth $1.18 Million or 0.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26.51 Thousand shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $275.39 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.15% of company’s stock.