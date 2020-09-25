In last trading session, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) saw 7,941,372 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.8 trading at -$2.6 or -10.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $763Million. That closing price of DPHC’s stock is at a discount of -45.87% from its 52-week high price of $31.8 and is indicating a premium of 56.42% from its 52-week low price of $9.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.01 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.83 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -10.66%, in the last five days DPHC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 22 when the stock touched $31.80- price level, adding 31.45% to its value on the day. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s shares saw a change of 119.1% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.81% in past 5-day. DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) showed a performance of 53.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.58 Million shares which calculate 0.56 days to cover the short interests.

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.18% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30 institutions for DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. UBS O’Connor LLC is the top institutional holder at DPHC for having 2.04 Million shares of worth $21.04 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, which was holding about 2.04 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.01 Million.

On the other hand, Special Opportunities Fd and High Income Securities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 186614 shares of worth $1.92 Million or 0.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 50Thousand shares on May 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $496.5 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.18% of company’s stock.