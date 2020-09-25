In recent trading session, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) saw 2,627,716 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.15 trading at $0 or 0.47% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $19.7 Million. That current trading price of CTRM’s stock is at a discount of -2713.33% from its 52-week high price of $4.22 and is indicating a premium of 6.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.81 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.05 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.47%, in the last five days CTRM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the stock touched $0.16 price level, adding 5.25% to its value on the day. Castor Maritime Inc.’s shares saw a change of -91.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.05% in past 5-day. Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) showed a performance of 2.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.06 Million shares which calculate 0.57 days to cover the short interests.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.91% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for Castor Maritime Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CTRM for having 909.17 Thousand shares of worth $363.67 Thousand. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 0.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CVI Holdings, LLC, which was holding about 761.31 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $304.52 Thousand.