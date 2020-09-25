In last trading session, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) saw 1,516,272 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $208.35 trading at -$10.32 or -4.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.55 Billion. That closing price of CVNA’s stock is at a discount of -12.79% from its 52-week high price of $235 and is indicating a premium of 89.36% from its 52-week low price of $22.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.01 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.9 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Carvana Co. (CVNA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.4 in the current quarter.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.72%, in the last five days CVNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 22 when the stock touched $234.74 price level, adding 11.24% to its value on the day. Carvana Co.’s shares saw a change of 126.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved 25.18% in past 5-day. Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) showed a performance of 3.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.06 Million shares which calculate 9.51 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $207.58 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -0.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $23 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $265. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +27.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -88.96% for stock’s current value.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Carvana Co. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +268.44% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 26.2% while that of industry is 0. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 28.6% in the current quarter and calculating 35.4% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 35.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

20 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.52 Billion for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.62 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $1.09 Billion and $1.1 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 38.8% while estimating it to be 46.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -20.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.5%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 123.26% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 128.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 314 institutions for Carvana Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at CVNA for having 12.8 Million shares of worth $1.54 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 18.43% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 9.62 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.16 Billion.

On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3153712 shares of worth $379.08 Million or 4.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.68 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $321.84 Million in the company or a holder of 3.86% of company’s stock.