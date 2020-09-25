For Inuvo, Inc. (INUV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -5.81%, in the last five days INUV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $0.414 price level, adding 17.39% to its value on the day. Inuvo, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 15.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.71% in past 5-day. Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV) showed a performance of -16.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.18 Million shares which calculate 0.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.12 to the stock, which implies a rise of 229.41% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +561.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 47.06% for stock’s current value.

Inuvo, Inc. (INUV) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.5 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.21 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $13.79 Million and $18.22 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -23.9% while estimating it to be -22% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 41.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30%