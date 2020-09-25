In last trading session, Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) saw 8,342,583 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.72 trading at -$3.11 or -13.62% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $505.83 Million. That closing price of FMCI’s stock is at a discount of -45.23% from its 52-week high price of $28.64 and is indicating a premium of 50.51% from its 52-week low price of $9.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.79 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.64 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -13.62%, in the last five days FMCI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Sep 18 when the stock touched $28.64- price level, adding 31.15% to its value on the day. Forum Merger II Corporation’s shares saw a change of 93.14% in year-to-date performance and have moved -27.5% in past 5-day. Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) showed a performance of 9.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 729.36 Million shares which calculate 444.73 days to cover the short interests.

Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.89% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.77% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 133.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49 institutions for Forum Merger II Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Falcon Edge Capital, LP is the top institutional holder at FMCI for having 1.98 Million shares of worth $32.54 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 7.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Kepos Capital Lp, which was holding about 374.32 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.16 Million.

On the other hand, High Income Securities Fund and Special Opportunities Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 59587 shares of worth $769.27 Thousand or 0.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 36.72 Thousand shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $604.11 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.14% of company’s stock.