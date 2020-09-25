In last trading session, BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) saw 1,849,473 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $77.54 trading at -$0.78 or -1% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.24 Billion. That closing price of BIGC’s stock is at a discount of -109.57% from its 52-week high price of $162.5 and is indicating a premium of 17.76% from its 52-week low price of $63.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.53 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.29 in the current quarter.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $100 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.97% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $53 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $132. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +70.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -31.65% for stock’s current value.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $35.85 Million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $37.3 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -14.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%