In last trading session, Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw 96,561,061 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $387.79 trading at $7.43 or 1.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $361.35 Billion. That closing price of TSLA’s stock is at a discount of -29.58% from its 52-week high price of $502.49 and is indicating a premium of 88.43% from its 52-week low price of $44.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 87.34 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 80.47 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.95%, in the last five days TSLA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Sep 21 when the stock touched $455.68 price level, adding 14.9% to its value on the day. Tesla, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 363.5% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.42% in past 5-day. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) showed a performance of -3.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 54.89 Million shares which calculate 0.68 days to cover the short interests.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tesla, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +267.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6300% while that of industry is -17.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 51.4% in the current quarter and calculating 87.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 22.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $8.17 Billion for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.52 Billion in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $6.3 Billion and $7.38 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 29.7% while estimating it to be 28.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.6% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 57.93% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1319 institutions for Tesla, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at TSLA for having 58.86 Million shares of worth $12.71 Billion. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 6.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 53.39 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.53 Billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 25726765 shares of worth $5.56 Billion or 2.78% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.15 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $4.57 Billion in the company or a holder of 2.28% of company’s stock.