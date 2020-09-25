In recent trading session, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) saw 3,948,453 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $63.16 trading at $3.19 or 5.32% at recent trade assigns it a market valuation of $13.59 Billion. That current trading price of RCL’s stock is at a discount of -114.25% from its 52-week high price of $135.32 and is indicating a premium of 69.52% from its 52-week low price of $19.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.04 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$5.16 in the current quarter.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 5.32%, in the last five days RCL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Sep 23 when the stock touched $65.10- price level, adding 3.39% to its value on the day. Royal Caribbean Group’s shares saw a change of -52.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.91% in past 5-day. Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) showed a performance of -1.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.26 Million shares which calculate 1.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $58.08 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -8.04% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $34 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $80. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +26.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -46.17% for stock’s current value.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Royal Caribbean Group is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +47.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -281.66% while that of industry is -9.7. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2020. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -220.8% in the current quarter and calculating -445.8% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -78.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $16.32 Million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $145.87 Million in the next quarter that will end in December 01, 2020. Company posted $3.19 Billion and $2.52 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -99.5% while estimating it to be -94.2% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.2% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Group is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 28 and November 02, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.2%, the share has a forward dividend of 3.12 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.43%.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 18.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.9% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.07%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 919 institutions for Royal Caribbean Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RCL for having 18.47 Million shares of worth $928.92 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 8.6% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 16.48 Million shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $829.18 Million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 10218530 shares of worth $513.99 Million or 4.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.02 Million shares on June 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $302.89 Million in the company or a holder of 2.81% of company’s stock.