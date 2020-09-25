In last trading session, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) saw 2,514,858 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.34 trading at -$0.01 or -3.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.65 Million. That closing price of AEZS’s stock is at a discount of -352.94% from its 52-week high price of $1.54 and is indicating a premium of 2.82% from its 52-week low price of $0.3304. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.75 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.34 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.29%, in the last five days AEZS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Sep 22 when the stock touched $0.405 price level, adding 15.8% to its value on the day. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares saw a change of -62.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.11% in past 5-day. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) showed a performance of -26.51% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.31 Million shares which calculate 0.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1223.53% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1223.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1223.53% for stock’s current value.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 58.8% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -240.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%