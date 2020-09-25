In last trading session, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) saw 7,072,050 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.21 trading at $0 or 2.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.45 Million. That closing price of ACST’s stock is at a discount of -1366.67% from its 52-week high price of $3.08 and is indicating a premium of 14.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 11.81 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.94 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.05%, in the last five days ACST remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Sep 21 when the stock touched $0.299 price level, adding 28.56% to its value on the day. Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -91.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.65% in past 5-day. Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) showed a performance of -69.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 451.76 Million shares which calculate 76.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.01 to the stock, which implies a rise of 380.95% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.27. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +980.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 19.05% for stock’s current value.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 30.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%