In last trading session, LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) saw 1,183,005 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7 trading at $1.59 or 29.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $165.49 Million. That closing price of LOGC’s stock is at a discount of -65.71% from its 52-week high price of $11.6 and is indicating a premium of 56.43% from its 52-week low price of $3.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 60.62 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 64.27 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (LOGC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.41 in the current quarter.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 29.51%, in the last five days LOGC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Sep 24 when the stock touched $8.20-1 price level, adding 14.63% to its value on the day. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.32% in past 5-day. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) showed a performance of -5.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 196.04 Million shares which calculate 3.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 214.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +242.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 185.71% for stock’s current value.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (LOGC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2020, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 41.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.23% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 71 institutions for LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at LOGC for having 6.47 Million shares of worth $54.71 Million. And as of June 29, 2020, it was holding 27.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C., which was holding about 800Thousand shares on June 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.38% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.77 Million.

On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and JP Morgan U.S. Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of April 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 280700 shares of worth $1.61 Million or 1.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 275.5 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.16 Million in the company or a holder of 1.17% of company’s stock.